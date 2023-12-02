Saturday's contest between the UMass Minutemen (3-1) and South Florida Bulls (2-3) at William D. Mullins Center has a projected final score of 83-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UMass, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: William D. Mullins Center

South Florida vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass 83, South Florida 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Florida vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass (-16.5)

UMass (-16.5) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls' +18 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71 points per game (252nd in college basketball) while allowing 67.4 per contest (114th in college basketball).

South Florida is 202nd in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 33.6 its opponents average.

South Florida makes 1.4 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.4 (321st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.8.

South Florida has won the turnover battle by 3.6 per game, committing 9.6 (38th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (114th in college basketball).

