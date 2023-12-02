Lightning vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 2
The Dallas Stars (13-5-3) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-9-5, losers of three in a row) at American Airlines Center. The matchup on Saturday, December 2 begins at 2:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network.
The Lightning have put up a 4-5-1 record over their last 10 contests. They have scored 29 total goals (10 power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 32.3%) while giving up 32 goals to their opponents.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which team we think will bring home the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.
Lightning vs. Stars Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Stars 4, Lightning 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.6 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have posted a record of 1-5-6 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 10-9-5.
- In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Lightning scored just one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have scored more than two goals 15 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (10-2-3).
- This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 10 games and picked up 12 points with a record of 5-3-2.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 10 games, going 3-3-4 to register 10 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|9th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3.42
|7th
|9th
|2.86
|Goals Allowed
|3.54
|27th
|22nd
|29.7
|Shots
|30.7
|17th
|24th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.1
|20th
|14th
|20.31%
|Power Play %
|32.91%
|2nd
|3rd
|88.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|84.72%
|9th
Lightning vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
