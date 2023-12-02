Will Tanner Jeannot Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 2?
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tanner Jeannot score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Jeannot stats and insights
- In five of 24 games this season, Jeannot has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- On the power play, Jeannot has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- Jeannot averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 60 goals in total (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Jeannot recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:18
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 4-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
