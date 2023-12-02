In this season's MAC Championship Game, the Toledo Rockets are strong favorites (-7.5) over the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan will act as host on December 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 44 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Toledo vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Ford Field

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Toledo Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline
BetMGM Toledo (-7.5) 44 -300 +240
FanDuel Toledo (-7.5) 44.5 -300 +240

Week 14 Odds

Toledo vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

  • Toledo has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.
  • The Rockets have covered the spread three times this season (3-6 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Miami (OH) has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • The RedHawks have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Toledo & Miami (OH) 2023 Futures Odds

Toledo
To Win the MAC -274 Bet $274 to win $100
Miami (OH)
To Win the MAC +225 Bet $100 to win $225

