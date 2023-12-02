The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) travel to face the UCF Knights (4-2) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

UCF has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.

The Knights are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 267th.

The Knights average 78 points per game, only two more points than the 76 the Bisons give up.

UCF is 2-1 when scoring more than 76 points.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Knights ceded 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).

Looking at three-pointers, UCF performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

UCF Upcoming Schedule