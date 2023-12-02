How to Watch UCF vs. Lipscomb on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-3) travel to face the UCF Knights (4-2) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
UCF vs. Lipscomb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bisons have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- UCF has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
- The Knights are the 123rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bisons rank 267th.
- The Knights average 78 points per game, only two more points than the 76 the Bisons give up.
- UCF is 2-1 when scoring more than 76 points.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF averaged 77.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 65.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Knights ceded 0.7 more points per game (65.9) than in road games (65.2).
- Looking at three-pointers, UCF performed better when playing at home last year, sinking 9.2 treys per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 7.5 threes per game and a 30.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 83-80
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
