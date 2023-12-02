The 2023 Hero World Challenge in Nassau, Bahamas at Albany from November 30 - December 2 will feature Will Zalatoris as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 7,449-yard course, with a purse of $3,500,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Will Zalatoris at the Hero World Challenge this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Hero World Challenge Time and Date Info

Date: November 30 - December 2, 2023

November 30 - December 2, 2023 Course: Albany

Albany Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Par: 72 / 7,449 yards

72 / 7,449 yards Zalatoris Odds to Win: +3300

Will Zalatoris Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Zalatoris has finished under par 10 times, while also posting 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Zalatoris has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Zalatoris has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Zalatoris has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Zalatoris has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 35 -8 280 0 5 1 1 $1.4M

Hero World Challenge Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Albany is set for a longer 7,449 yards.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

Courses that Zalatoris has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,418 yards, 31 yards shorter than the 7,449-yard Albany this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Zalatoris' Last Time Out

Zalatoris was relatively mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 44th percentile of competitors.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship ranked in the 23rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.11).

On the 16 par-5 holes at THE PLAYERS Championship, Zalatoris was better than only 32% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Zalatoris recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Zalatoris recorded four bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.7).

Zalatoris recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.1 on the 40 par-4s at THE PLAYERS Championship.

At that last outing, Zalatoris' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.1).

Zalatoris ended THE PLAYERS Championship carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.1 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at THE PLAYERS Championship, Zalatoris carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.3).

