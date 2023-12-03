The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. This game is at 1:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game

Bethune-Cookman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida International Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats put up an average of 65.7 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers allow.

Bethune-Cookman has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 65.6 points.

Florida International's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 65.7 points.

The 74.3 points per game the Panthers record are just 3.6 more points than the Wildcats give up (70.7).

When Florida International puts up more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.

Bethune-Cookman has a 4-0 record when allowing fewer than 74.3 points.

The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Wildcats' 35.8 shooting percentage is 3.5 lower than the Panthers have given up.

Bethune-Cookman Leaders

Chanel Wilson: 16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

16.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kerrighan Dunn: 9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32 3PT% (8-for-25) Chanelle McDonald: 9.7 PTS, 48 FG%

9.7 PTS, 48 FG% Karianna Woods: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25 FG%

5.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 25 FG% O'Mariyah Tucker: 7.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (7-for-14)

Bethune-Cookman Schedule