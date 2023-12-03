Sunday's game between the Cincinnati Bearcats (6-0) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (2-6) at Fifth Third Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-62 and heavily favors Cincinnati to take home the win. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

There is no line set for the matchup.

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

FGCU vs. Cincinnati Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 84, FGCU 62

Spread & Total Prediction for FGCU vs. Cincinnati

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-22.6)

Cincinnati (-22.6) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Cincinnati has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to FGCU, who is 2-5-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Bearcats' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Eagles' games have gone over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles have been outscored by 5.1 points per game (posting 69 points per game, 290th in college basketball, while giving up 74.1 per outing, 247th in college basketball) and have a -41 scoring differential.

The 30.9 rebounds per game FGCU accumulates rank 278th in the nation, 2.5 more than the 28.4 its opponents collect.

FGCU connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc (271st in college basketball). It is making 2.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 9.4 per game at 37.9%.

FGCU has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (210th in college basketball), 2.3 more than the 10 it forces (314th in college basketball).

