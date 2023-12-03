The Old Dominion Monarchs (6-0) welcome in the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-2) after winning five straight home games. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

FGCU vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 73.6 points per game are 27.9 more points than the 45.7 the Monarchs give up to opponents.

FGCU is 6-2 when it scores more than 45.7 points.

Old Dominion's record is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The 62.5 points per game the Monarchs average are only 2.0 more points than the Eagles allow (60.5).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 2-0.

When FGCU gives up fewer than 62.5 points, it is 4-0.

This year the Monarchs are shooting 35.4% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Eagles concede.

The Eagles make 42.3% of their shots from the field, 11.1% higher than the Monarchs' defensive field-goal percentage.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

13.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.0 STL, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Catherine Cairns: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 45.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Maddie Antenucci: 12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.7 PTS, 46.3 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Ajulu Thatha: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Kierra Adams: 3.4 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Schedule