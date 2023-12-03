How to Watch the Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers give up to opponents.
- Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
- Florida International's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.
- The Panthers score just 3.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats allow (70.7).
- When Florida International totals more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.
- When Bethune-Cookman allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-0.
- The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (42.7%).
- The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.
Florida International Leaders
- Mya Kone: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
- Ajae Yoakum: 10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
- Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida International Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|William & Mary
|L 59-57
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Georgia Southern
|L 81-69
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/1/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 88-81
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/18/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.