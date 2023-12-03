The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers give up to opponents.

Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.

Florida International's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.

The Panthers score just 3.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats allow (70.7).

When Florida International totals more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.

When Bethune-Cookman allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-0.

The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (42.7%).

The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida International Leaders

Mya Kone: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42) Ajae Yoakum: 10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9) Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%

