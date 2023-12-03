The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (4-2) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Florida International Panthers (4-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Florida International vs. Bethune-Cookman Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score an average of 65.7 points per game, only 0.1 more points than the 65.6 the Panthers give up to opponents.
  • Bethune-Cookman is 2-1 when it scores more than 65.6 points.
  • Florida International's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 65.7 points.
  • The Panthers score just 3.6 more points per game (74.3) than the Wildcats allow (70.7).
  • When Florida International totals more than 70.7 points, it is 3-0.
  • When Bethune-Cookman allows fewer than 74.3 points, it is 4-0.
  • The Panthers are making 40.2% of their shots from the field, 2.5% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (42.7%).
  • The Wildcats make 35.8% of their shots from the field, 3.5% lower than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida International Leaders

  • Mya Kone: 11.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 39.2 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (13-for-42)
  • Ajae Yoakum: 10.8 PTS, 51.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Olivia Trice: 9.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
  • Courtney Prenger: 10.0 PTS, 55.7 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
  • Maria Torres: 4.5 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 William & Mary L 59-57 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Georgia Southern L 81-69 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Jacksonville W 88-81 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/3/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic - FAU Arena
12/18/2023 Texas State - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

