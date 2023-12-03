The Florida State Seminoles (5-2) take the court against the Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.

Florida State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network X

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Florida State vs. Kent State Scoring Comparison

The Golden Flashes' 67.5 points per game are only 3.5 fewer points than the 71.0 the Seminoles give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 71.0 points, Kent State is 1-1.

Florida State's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 67.5 points.

The Seminoles average 18.9 more points per game (83.7) than the Golden Flashes give up (64.8).

Florida State has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 64.8 points.

Kent State is 4-1 when giving up fewer than 83.7 points.

This year the Seminoles are shooting 40.5% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Golden Flashes give up.

The Golden Flashes' 40.6 shooting percentage from the field is only 4.2 higher than the Seminoles have given up.

Florida State Leaders

Makayla Timpson: 12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG%

12.1 PTS, 9.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 3.3 BLK, 48.6 FG% O'Mariah Gordon: 16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34)

16.3 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (16-for-34) Ta'Niya Latson: 17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

17.8 PTS, 2.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Alexis Tucker: 9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27)

9.9 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (11-for-27) Sara Bejedi: 9.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 33.8 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (6-for-25)

