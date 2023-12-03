Today's LaLiga schedule should have plenty of excitement on the pitch. Among those contests is Deportivo Alaves squaring off against RCD Mallorca.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today's LaLiga action.

Watch RCD Mallorca vs Deportivo Alaves

Deportivo Alaves is on the road to take on RCD Mallorca at Visit Mallorca Estadi in Palma.

Game Time: 8:00 AM ET

8:00 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Favorite: RCD Mallorca (+150)

RCD Mallorca (+150) Underdog: Deportivo Alaves (+200)

Deportivo Alaves (+200) Draw: (+190)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch UD Almeria vs Real Betis

Real Betis travels to play UD Almeria at Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos in Almería.

Game Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Favorite: Real Betis (+105)

Real Betis (+105) Underdog: UD Almeria (+225)

UD Almeria (+225) Draw: (+260)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Sevilla FC vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF travels to take on Sevilla FC at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Favorite: Sevilla FC (+105)

Sevilla FC (+105) Underdog: Villarreal CF (+220)

Villarreal CF (+220) Draw: (+260)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch FC Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid is on the road to play FC Barcelona at Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream

Favorite: FC Barcelona (+100)

FC Barcelona (+100) Underdog: Atletico Madrid (+235)

Atletico Madrid (+235) Draw: (+260)

Bet on this match at BetMGM!

