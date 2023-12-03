Sunday's game at Watsco Center has the Miami Hurricanes (6-0) matching up with the NJIT Highlanders (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-49 victory, as our model heavily favors Miami (FL).

Their last time out, the Hurricanes won on Wednesday 74-68 against Mississippi State.

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 75, NJIT 49

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hurricanes defeated the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 74-68, on November 29.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hurricanes are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

Miami (FL) has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (four).

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 29

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 154) on November 17

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 172) on November 26

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 177) on November 12

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 187) on November 24

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Lazaria Spearman: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG%

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG% Ja'Leah Williams: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Jaida Patrick: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes are outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game with a +119 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (110th in college basketball) and give up 51.7 per outing (17th in college basketball).

