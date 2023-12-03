How to Watch the Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Hurricanes (6-0) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when taking on the NJIT Highlanders (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV: ACC Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Miami (FL) vs. NJIT Scoring Comparison
- The Highlanders' 64.3 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 51.7 the Hurricanes allow.
- NJIT is 4-3 when it scores more than 51.7 points.
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 64.3 points.
- The Hurricanes record 9.6 more points per game (71.5) than the Highlanders allow (61.9).
- Miami (FL) is 5-0 when scoring more than 61.9 points.
- When NJIT gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 5-1.
- The Hurricanes are making 48.7% of their shots from the field, 11.9% higher than the Highlanders allow to opponents (36.8%).
- The Highlanders' 42.0 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hurricanes have given up.
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.5 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.6 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)
- Jasmyne Roberts: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 52.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)
- Lazaria Spearman: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 55.6 FG%
- Ja'Leah Williams: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Jaida Patrick: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (FL) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Colgate
|W 67-49
|Watsco Center
|11/26/2023
|East Tennessee State
|W 68-44
|Watsco Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|W 74-68
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|NJIT
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/8/2023
|DePaul
|-
|Watsco Center
|12/16/2023
|Baylor
|-
|AT&T Stadium
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.