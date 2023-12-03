The Stetson Hatters (5-2) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Chicago State Cougars (2-8) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Stetson vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

Stetson has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 48.6% from the field.

The Cougars are the rebounding team in the nation, the Hatters rank 99th.

The Hatters' 78.1 points per game are only four more points than the 74.1 the Cougars give up.

Stetson has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Stetson scored 12 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (71.9).

The Hatters allowed fewer points at home (69.8 per game) than away (76.8) last season.

Stetson sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.6 per game) than on the road (9.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than on the road (38%).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule