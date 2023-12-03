The Indiana Hoosiers (6-1) will host the Stetson Hatters (2-6) after victories in four home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Stetson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: B1G+

Stetson vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Hatters score an average of 59.0 points per game, only 4.0 fewer points than the 63.0 the Hoosiers give up to opponents.

Stetson has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

Indiana's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 59.0 points.

The 79.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are 19.5 more points than the Hatters give up (60.4).

Indiana has a 6-1 record when scoring more than 60.4 points.

Stetson has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 79.9 points.

The Hoosiers shoot 49.0% from the field, 9.4% higher than the Hatters concede defensively.

The Hatters' 36.4 shooting percentage is 2.7 lower than the Hoosiers have conceded.

Stetson Leaders

Jamiya Turner: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG%

12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.0 FG% Jordan Peete: 10.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

10.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26) Jaelyn Talley: 6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%

6.9 PTS, 40.8 FG% Skylar Treadwell: 3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

3.6 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Khamya McNeal: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.2 FG%, 14.8 3PT% (4-for-27)

Stetson Schedule