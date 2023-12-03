Two streaking squads meet when the UCF Knights (6-0) host the Campbell Camels (5-1) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. The Knights are putting their six-game winning streak on the line versus the Camels, who have won three in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to check out our score predictions!

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

UCF vs. Campbell Scoring Comparison

The Camels' 70.8 points per game are 12.6 more points than the 58.2 the Knights allow.

Campbell is 5-0 when it scores more than 58.2 points.

UCF is 5-0 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The 75 points per game the Knights record are 20.8 more points than the Camels allow (54.2).

UCF is 6-0 when scoring more than 54.2 points.

Campbell is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 75 points.

The Knights are making 47.4% of their shots from the field, 10.5% higher than the Camels concede to opponents (36.9%).

The Camels shoot 45.2% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Knights allow.

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35)

21.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.3 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (15-for-35) Achol Akot: 8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG%

8.8 PTS, 9.7 REB, 54.5 FG% Laila Jewett: 10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14)

10.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.9 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (8-for-14) Mya Burns: 13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

13.2 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 57.1 FG%

UCF Schedule