Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alachua County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you reside in Alachua County, Florida and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alachua County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oak Hall School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Trenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Countryside Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Gainesville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
P.K. Yonge High School at Interlachen JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Interlachen, FL
- Conference: 3A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.