For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alex Barre-Boulet a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Alex Barre-Boulet score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Barre-Boulet stats and insights

  • Barre-Boulet has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken four shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
  • Barre-Boulet has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Barre-Boulet averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Stars defensive stats

  • The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Barre-Boulet recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:48 Away L 8-1
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:02 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:26 Away L 3-1
11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 6:57 Home W 6-4
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:57 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:56 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 9:56 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 11:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 8:22 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:02 Away W 6-4

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

