The Tampa Bay Lightning, including Brandon Hagel, will be on the ice Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Dallas Stars. Prop bets for Hagel are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Brandon Hagel vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hagel Season Stats Insights

Hagel has averaged 18:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Hagel has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 25 games this year, Hagel has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 11 of 25 games this year, Hagel has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hagel's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.8% based on the odds.

Hagel has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hagel Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 25 Games 3 23 Points 2 10 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

