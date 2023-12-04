How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (15-4) hope to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (10-8) on December 4, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On, free for a limited time! Use our link to sign up for Max today. After the promotional period, add B/R Sports for $9.99/month. Base subscription required.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Celtics vs Pacers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Pacers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Pacers Prediction
|Celtics vs Pacers Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 50.4% the Pacers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 50.4% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at third.
- The 116.7 points per game the Celtics record are 9.2 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.9).
- Boston is 2-0 when scoring more than 125.9 points.
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers have shot at a 51.1% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- Indiana is 10-7 when it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 21st.
- The Pacers' 128.8 points per game are 21.4 more points than the 107.4 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 107.4 points, Indiana is 10-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are scoring 123 points per game this year at home, which is 11.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.1).
- In 2023-24, Boston is ceding 105.4 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 109.1.
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 3.2 more three-pointers per game (17.3) than on the road (14.1). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pacers score 127.1 points per game, 4.3 less than away (131.4). On defense they allow 119.4 points per game at home, 16.9 less than on the road (136.3).
- Indiana is conceding fewer points at home (119.4 per game) than away (136.3).
- This season the Pacers are collecting fewer assists at home (29.2 per game) than on the road (32.1).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Calf
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Smith
|Out
|Knee/Heel
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Questionable
|Knee
|Obi Toppin
|Questionable
|Ankle
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.