Christian Kirk will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Kirk's stat line so far this season displays 56 catches for a team-high 761 yards and three scores. He puts up 69.2 yards receiving per game, and has been targeted 84 times.

Kirk vs. the Bengals

Kirk vs the Bengals (since 2021): No games

No games Cincinnati has allowed five opposing receivers to amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bengals have surrendered a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Cincinnati on the season.

The 249.6 passing yards per game given up by the Bengals defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this year, the Bengals have surrendered 13 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks ninth in NFL play.

Christian Kirk Receiving Props vs. the Bengals

Receiving Yards: 50.5 (-118)

Kirk Receiving Insights

In six of 11 games this season, Kirk has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Kirk has been targeted on 84 of his team's 377 passing attempts this season (22.3% target share).

He is averaging 9.1 yards per target (25th in league play), picking up 761 yards on 84 passes thrown his way.

Kirk has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 24 offensive touchdowns this season (12.5%).

Kirk has been targeted five times in the red zone (15.6% of his team's 32 red zone pass attempts).

Kirk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Texans 11/26/2023 Week 12 7 TAR / 4 REC / 89 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 11/12/2023 Week 10 11 TAR / 6 REC / 104 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 4 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/19/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

