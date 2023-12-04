In the Week 13 tilt between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday, will Christian Kirk find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has caught 56 throws for a team-best 761 yards and three TDs. He has been targeted 84 times, averaging 69.2 yards per game.

Kirk has a touchdown catch in three of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1 Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0 Week 10 49ers 11 6 104 0 Week 11 Titans 6 3 48 0 Week 12 @Texans 7 4 89 0

