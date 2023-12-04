On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Dallas Stars. Is Cole Koepke going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Koepke stats and insights

Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Koepke has zero points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

