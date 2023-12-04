Can we count on Erik Cernak finding the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning match up against the Dallas Stars at 7:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Cernak stats and insights

Cernak is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

Cernak has no points on the power play.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 61 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Cernak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:14 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:44 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:04 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:08 Away W 4-2 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:57 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

