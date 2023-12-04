Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Escambia County, Florida? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Laurel Hill High School at Northview High School