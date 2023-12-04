Jackson County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Vernon High School at Cottondale High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 4

5:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Cottondale, FL

Cottondale, FL Conference: 1A - District 3

1A - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Bethlehem High School at Malone School