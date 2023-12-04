Cincinnati (5-6) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Jacksonville (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Jaguars are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 10 points. The over/under for the outing is 40.5 points.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Jaguars' upcoming tilt versus Bengals, review the page below, where we offer statistics to help you with your in-game betting decisions.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Bengals matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Bengals vs Jaguars on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been leading after the first quarter in seven games, have been losing after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 4.4 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 2.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have trailed after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the second quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in four games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, lost four times, and tied one time.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.1 points in the third quarter (fifth-ranked) this year. It is allowing six points on average in the third quarter (28th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Bengals have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games this season, lost that quarter in five games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.2 points on average in that quarter.

This season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games, lost that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Jaguars have led after the first half in eight games (8-0 in those contests) this season and have been losing after the first half in three games (0-3).

The Bengals have been winning four times, have trailed six times, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

In 11 games this year, the Jaguars have lost the second half five times and won six times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 12.5 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 13.2 points on average in the second half.

In 11 games this year, the Bengals have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up three times.

Rep the Jaguars or the Bengals with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.