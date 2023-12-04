For their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) at TIAA Bank Field on Monday, December 4 at 8:15 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) have four players on the injury report.

The Jaguars enter this matchup after a 24-21 win over the Houston Texans in their last game.

Their last time out, the Bengals were beaten by the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-10.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Travis Etienne RB Ribs Questionable Tyson Campbell CB Hamstring Questionable Luke Farrell TE Toe Questionable Brenton Strange TE Foot Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trey Hendrickson DE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Full Participation In Practice B.J. Hill DT Rest Limited Participation In Practice Sam Hubbard DE Rest Limited Participation In Practice Cam Taylor-Britt CB Quad Out Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Rest Limited Participation In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jay Tufele DT Illness Questionable Drew Sample TE Foot Full Participation In Practice Tanner Hudson TE Finger Full Participation In Practice Tee Higgins WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Wrist Full Participation In Practice D'Ante Smith OT Knee Questionable

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN

Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Jaguars Season Insights

From an offensive standpoint, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL with 344.2 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 20th in total defense (342.4 yards allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are putting up 23.1 points per game on offense this year (10th in NFL), and they are surrendering 20.5 points per game (12th) on the other side of the ball.

The Jaguars sport the 11th-ranked passing offense this season (238 passing yards per game), and they've been worse on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 255 passing yards allowed per game.

Jacksonville has the 19th-ranked offense this year in terms of rushing yards (106.2 per game), and has been better defensively, ranking third-best with just 87.4 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Jaguars have forced 20 total turnovers (fourth in NFL) this season and have turned it over 18 times (20th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +2, 12th-ranked in the league.

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-10)

Jaguars (-10) Moneyline: Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375)

Jaguars (-500), Bengals (+375) Total: 40 points

