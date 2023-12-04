Jaguars vs. Bengals Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is an 8.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under has been set at 39.
Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they ready for this matchup against the Bengals. As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting trends and insights.
Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|39
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Jaguars (-8.5)
|38.5
|-430
|+340
Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights
- Jacksonville's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.
- Five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).
- Cincinnati has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.
- Of 11 Cincinnati games so far this season, five have hit the over.
Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-111)
|-
|Travis Etienne
|-
|-
|67.5 (-115)
|-
|15.5 (-111)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|28.5 (-118)
|-
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51.5 (-115)
|-
|Trevor Lawrence
|243.5 (-115)
|-
|11.5 (-110)
|-
|-
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.5 (-115)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
