The Cincinnati Bengals (5-6) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville is an 8.5-point favorite in the game. The over/under has been set at 39.

Take a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they ready for this matchup against the Bengals. As the Bengals ready for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Cincinnati Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-8.5) 39 -400 +310 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-8.5) 38.5 -430 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 13 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Cincinnati Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Bengals Betting Insights

Jacksonville's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Five of Jacksonville's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

Cincinnati has beaten the spread four times in 11 games.

Of 11 Cincinnati games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Evan Engram - - - - 42.5 (-111) - Travis Etienne - - 67.5 (-115) - 15.5 (-111) - Zay Jones - - - - 28.5 (-118) - Christian Kirk - - - - 51.5 (-115) - Trevor Lawrence 243.5 (-115) - 11.5 (-110) - - - Calvin Ridley - - - - 56.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.