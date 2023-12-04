Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Florida? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson County High School at North Florida Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.