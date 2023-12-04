Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram and others are listed when the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center on Monday (beginning at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Sacramento, California
  • Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Pelicans Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST
17.5 (Over: -128) 11.5 (Over: -135) 6.5 (Over: -159)
  • The 17.5 points prop bet set for Sabonis on Monday is 1.1 fewer points than his season scoring average (18.6).
  • He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (11.8) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (11.5).
  • Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 6.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (6.5).

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -122) 3.5 (Over: -159) 6.5 (Over: +102) 2.5 (Over: -111)
  • The 27.5-point total set for De'Aaron Fox on Monday is 2.8 less than his season scoring average.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (3.5).
  • Fox's assists average -- 6.6 -- is 0.1 higher than Monday's prop bet (6.5).
  • His 3.1 made three-pointers average is 0.6 higher than his over/under on Monday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Monk Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -161) 4.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +130)
  • The 14.4 points Malik Monk scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Monday.
  • He has grabbed 2.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Monk's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Monk averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +112) 5.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +150)
  • Ingram is averaging 23.4 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 higher than Monday's prop total.
  • He has collected 5.2 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
  • Ingram has dished out 5.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Monday's over/under.
  • Ingram has hit 1.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139)
  • Zion Williamson's 23.5 points per game average is 1.0 less than Monday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (5.5).
  • Williamson has averaged 4.9 assists per game, 0.4 more than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.