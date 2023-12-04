Having lost four straight, the Tampa Bay Lightning welcome in the Dallas Stars on Monday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ to catch the action as the Lightning try to beat the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/2/2023 Stars Lightning 8-1 DAL

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 93 goals given up (3.7 per game) is 31st in the league.

The Lightning's 83 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them fourth in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Lightning have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 24 15 25 40 29 16 0% Brayden Point 25 12 18 30 10 7 44.8% Victor Hedman 25 5 20 25 17 5 - Steven Stamkos 23 10 14 24 9 3 50.6% Brandon Hagel 25 10 13 23 13 7 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 61 total goals (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Stars' 78 total goals (3.6 per game) rank 11th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players