The Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5) have -110 moneyline odds to win when they host an expected close game against the Dallas Stars (14-5-3), who have -110 moneyline odds, on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

Lightning vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Lightning vs. Stars Betting Trends

Tampa Bay and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 18 of 25 games this season.

In the 12 times this season the Lightning have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 5-7 in those games.

The Stars won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Tampa Bay is 5-8 (winning 38.5% of the time).

Dallas' moneyline odds have been -110 or longer in two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Lightning Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-5 4-6-0 6.5 3 3.6 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3 3.6 11 32.4% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 7-3-0 6 4.2 2.9 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 4.2 2.9 12 36.4% Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 6-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

