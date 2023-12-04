Luke Farrell was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals starts at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Seeking Farrell's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Heading into Week 13, Farrell has 10 receptions for 111 yards -- 11.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 12 occasions.

Luke Farrell Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Jaguars.

Week 13 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 4, 2023

December 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Farrell 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 12 10 111 86 0 11.1

Farrell Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 Texans 1 1 4 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 10 0 Week 5 @Bills 1 1 16 0 Week 8 @Steelers 1 1 5 0 Week 11 Titans 2 2 21 0 Week 12 @Texans 5 3 55 0

