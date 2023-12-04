The North Florida Ospreys (2-7) travel to face the Coppin State Eagles (3-6) after losing six road games in a row. It starts at 11:00 AM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

North Florida vs. Coppin State Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 64.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

North Florida is 2-4 when it scores more than 64.8 points.

Coppin State's record is 3-3 when it allows fewer than 70.4 points.

The Eagles score 15.7 fewer points per game (55.6) than the Ospreys allow (71.3).

North Florida has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 55.6 points.

This season the Eagles are shooting 34.2% from the field, 10.1% lower than the Ospreys concede.

North Florida Leaders

Kaila Rougier: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (18-for-55) Jayla Adams: 8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38)

8.4 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 23.7 3PT% (9-for-38) Lyric Swann: 11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60)

11.3 PTS, 37.9 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (21-for-60) Emma Broermann: 8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 55.7 FG% Selma Eklund: 7.7 PTS, 54.4 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

