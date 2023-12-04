Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Seminole County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Seminole County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Forest Lake HS at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lyman High School at Lake Buena Vista High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
