The Dallas Stars (14-5-3) visit the Tampa Bay Lightning (10-10-5), who have fallen in four in a row, on Monday, December 4 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+.

The Lightning's offense has totaled 30 goals in their last 10 games, while their defense has allowed 36 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored 11 goals (32.4%). They are 4-5-1 over those contests.

Here's our prediction for who will claim the victory in Monday's matchup.

Lightning vs. Stars Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Stars 4, Lightning 3.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-120)

Stars (-120) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Stars Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning have a record of 10-10-5 this season and are 1-5-6 in overtime matchups.

Tampa Bay has earned nine points (2-0-5) in its seven games decided by one goal.

This season the Lightning registered just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored three or more goals 15 times, earning 23 points from those matchups (10-2-3).

This season, Tampa Bay has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 11 games and picked up 12 points with a record of 5-4-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 (15 points).

The Lightning have been outshot by opponents 11 times this season, and earned 10 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 6th 3.55 Goals Scored 3.32 10th 8th 2.77 Goals Allowed 3.72 30th 21st 29.9 Shots 30.8 17th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 31.2 20th 11th 22.73% Power Play % 31.76% 2nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 82.43% 11th

Lightning vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+

BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

