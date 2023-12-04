Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 4?
When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the Dallas Stars on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Stamkos stats and insights
- Stamkos has scored in nine of 23 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Stars this season in one game (four shots).
- Stamkos has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 61 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.7 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|20:22
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/27/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:57
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|2
|1
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|20:00
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|13:49
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|18:03
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 5-0
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
