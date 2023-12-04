Will Travis Etienne Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Travis Etienne was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Cincinnati Bengals at 8:15 PM ET on Monday in Week 13. Check out Etienne's stats below.
On the ground, Etienne has season stats of 194 rushes for 726 yards and seven TDs, picking up 3.7 yards per attempt. He also has 36 catches on 48 targets for 312 yards.
Travis Etienne Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Jaguars have no other RB on the injury list.
Week 13 Injury Reports
Jaguars vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Etienne 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|194
|726
|7
|3.7
|48
|36
|312
|1
Etienne Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Colts
|18
|77
|1
|5
|27
|0
|Week 2
|Chiefs
|12
|40
|0
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|19
|88
|0
|4
|50
|0
|Week 4
|Falcons
|20
|55
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Week 5
|@Bills
|26
|136
|2
|4
|48
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|18
|55
|2
|3
|28
|0
|Week 7
|@Saints
|14
|53
|2
|3
|24
|0
|Week 8
|@Steelers
|24
|79
|0
|3
|70
|1
|Week 10
|49ers
|9
|35
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 11
|Titans
|14
|52
|0
|3
|7
|0
|Week 12
|@Texans
|20
|56
|0
|4
|30
|0
