When Travis Etienne takes the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 13 matchup versus the Cincinnati Bengals (on Monday at 8:15 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Etienne will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Travis Etienne score a touchdown against the Bengals?

Odds to score a TD this game: -141 (Bet $14.10 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Etienne has rushed for a team-leading 726 yards on 194 carries (66.0 yards per game) and scored seven touchdowns.

Etienne has also tacked on 36 catches for 312 yards (28.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Etienne has recorded multiple rushing TDs in three games. And he has hit paydirt on the ground in four games in all.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Travis Etienne Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Colts 18 77 1 5 27 0 Week 2 Chiefs 12 40 0 2 2 0 Week 3 Texans 19 88 0 4 50 0 Week 4 Falcons 20 55 0 3 17 0 Week 5 @Bills 26 136 2 4 48 0 Week 6 Colts 18 55 2 3 28 0 Week 7 @Saints 14 53 2 3 24 0 Week 8 @Steelers 24 79 0 3 70 1 Week 10 49ers 9 35 0 2 9 0 Week 11 Titans 14 52 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Texans 20 56 0 4 30 0

Rep Travis Etienne with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.