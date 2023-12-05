Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Brevard County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Space Coast JrSr High School at Edgewood JrSr High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Merritt Island High School at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Titusville High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.