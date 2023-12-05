Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Duval County, Florida today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Creek Christian High School at The Covenant School of Jacksonville
- Game Time: 5:15 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University Christian School at Ponte Vedra HS
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ponte Vedra, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palatka High School at Eagle's View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yulee HS at The Bolles School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanton College Preparatory School at Pedro Menendez High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.