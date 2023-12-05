High school basketball is happening today in Escambia County, Florida, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort Walton Beach High School at Escambia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Milton High School at Pensacola High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tate High School at West Florida High School - Tech

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5

7:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Pensacola, FL

Pensacola, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T Washington High School - Pensacola at Pine Forest High School