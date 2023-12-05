The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The Fighting Illini have won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 16.8 percentage points higher than the 33.9% the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
  • In games Florida Atlantic shoots better than 33.9% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Owls are the 89th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank first.
  • The Owls score 25.3 more points per game (83.9) than the Fighting Illini allow (58.6).
  • Florida Atlantic has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 58.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.6% the Owls' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Illinois has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.6% from the field.
  • The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini rank 32nd.
  • The Fighting Illini put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 10.5 more points than the 67.1 the Owls give up.
  • Illinois is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 83.9 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Florida Atlantic fared better in home games last year, scoring 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Owls surrendered 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in away games (67.5).
  • Florida Atlantic made 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged in away games (9.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% on the road.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois averaged 77.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 70.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (69.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer trifectas on the road (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) W 90-74 FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena
12/16/2023 Saint Bonaventure - MassMutual Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Southern W 88-60 State Farm Center
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic - Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.