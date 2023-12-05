Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
A pair of streaking squads square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-2.5)
|147.5
|-142
|+116
Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Owls' eight games this season have hit the over.
- Illinois has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Fighting Illini games has hit the over.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
