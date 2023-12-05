A pair of streaking squads square off when the Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) visit the Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The Owls are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Fighting Illini, who have won four in a row.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-2.5) 147.5 -142 +116 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Florida Atlantic has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
  • A total of four out of the Owls' eight games this season have hit the over.
  • Illinois has covered twice in six chances against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, just one of the Fighting Illini games has hit the over.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (seventh-best).
  • The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

