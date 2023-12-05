Tuesday's game between the No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) going head to head at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Florida Atlantic, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 2.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida Atlantic. The over/under is currently listed at 146.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5

Florida Atlantic -2.5 Point Total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (To Win): Florida Atlantic -140, Illinois +115

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 73, Illinois 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+2.5)



Illinois (+2.5) Pick OU: Under (146.5)



Florida Atlantic is 6-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Illinois' 2-4-0 ATS record. The Owls have gone over the point total in four games, while Fighting Illini games have gone over one time. The teams score an average of 161.5 points per game, 15 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls average 83.9 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (96th in college basketball). They have a +134 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Florida Atlantic records 35.4 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while allowing 29.5 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.9 boards per game.

Florida Atlantic connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make at a 32% rate.

The Owls rank 16th in college basketball by averaging 107 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 88th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Florida Atlantic has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (66th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

Illinois Performance Insights

The Fighting Illini are outscoring opponents by 19.0 points per game, with a +133 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allow 58.6 per outing (seventh in college basketball).

Illinois records 45.3 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 31.1 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.2 boards per game.

Illinois connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (105th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 32.8% from beyond the arc (195th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 27.9%.

Illinois has committed four more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.7 (242nd in college basketball) while forcing 8.7 (352nd in college basketball).

