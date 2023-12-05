Tuesday's game between the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) and the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1) at Madison Square Garden has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Florida Atlantic securing the victory. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida Atlantic 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida Atlantic (-1.3)

Florida Atlantic (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.6

Illinois has a 2-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 6-2-0 ATS. The Fighting Illini have a 1-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Owls have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls put up 83.9 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 67.1 per outing (100th in college basketball). They have a +134 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Florida Atlantic wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.9 boards. It collects 35.4 rebounds per game (90th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 29.5.

Florida Atlantic knocks down 8.9 three-pointers per game (67th in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (37th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make, at a 32% rate.

Florida Atlantic has won the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 10.3 (68th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (185th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.