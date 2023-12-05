The Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) will play the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on ESPN.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

  • Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Players to Watch

  • Terrence Shannon Jr.: 19.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dain Dainja: 9.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK
  • Ty Rodgers: 7.2 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Marcus Domask: 8.2 PTS, 5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Luke Goode: 8.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois Rank Illinois AVG Florida Atlantic AVG Florida Atlantic Rank
115th 74.3 Points Scored 77.8 39th
88th 67.2 Points Allowed 65.3 46th
24th 35.3 Rebounds 35.9 13th
60th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st
149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.6 14th
230th 12.4 Assists 14.4 81st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 11.4 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.