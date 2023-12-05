The No. 11 Florida Atlantic Owls (7-1) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup with the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (6-1), who have won four straight. The Fighting Illini are underdogs by only 2.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 147.5.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida Atlantic -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic Betting Records & Stats

Florida Atlantic's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 147.5 points four times.

Florida Atlantic has an average point total of 151 in its matchups this year, 3.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Owls have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Florida Atlantic's .750 ATS win percentage (6-2-0 ATS Record) is higher than Illinois' .333 mark (2-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida Atlantic 4 50% 83.9 161.5 67.1 125.7 147.4 Illinois 2 33.3% 77.6 161.5 58.6 125.7 145.8

Additional Florida Atlantic Insights & Trends

The 83.9 points per game the Owls score are 25.3 more points than the Fighting Illini give up (58.6).

When Florida Atlantic scores more than 58.6 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida Atlantic 6-2-0 5-2 4-4-0 Illinois 2-4-0 0-0 1-5-0

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Atlantic Illinois 17-0 Home Record 15-2 11-3 Away Record 3-7 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 82.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

